Jharkhand Celebrates Makar Sankranti and Tusu with Devotion and Fervour
In Jharkhand, Makar Sankranti and Tusu are celebrated with wide participation. Devotees braved the cold to take holy dips, and leaders extended festive wishes. The festivals herald the end of winter solstice, hold cultural significance, and feature traditional foods and kite flying.
14-01-2025
In the state of Jharkhand, a fervent celebration was observed as devotees across the region participated in the auspicious festivities of 'Makar Sankranti'.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar extended warm wishes, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of these festivals.
Braving the cold weather, devotees took holy dips in various rivers, while Tusu, a harvest festival, was celebrated with traditional customs.
