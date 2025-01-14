Jharkhand Celebrates Makar Sankranti and Tusu with Devotion and Fervour

In the state of Jharkhand, a fervent celebration was observed as devotees across the region participated in the auspicious festivities of 'Makar Sankranti'.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar extended warm wishes, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual essence of these festivals.

Braving the cold weather, devotees took holy dips in various rivers, while Tusu, a harvest festival, was celebrated with traditional customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)