Guldanda Meadow: The New Skiing Hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir

The picturesque Guldanda meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district is set to become a major tourist attraction, thanks to the introduction of skiing activities. Authorities, in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Development Authority, launched this initiative to entice more tourists, especially adventure enthusiasts.

The ongoing skiing training program has seen a substantial turnout, drawing local youth and tourists to the breathtaking slopes nestled at 10,000 feet above sea level along the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway. Organizers describe the response as heartwarming, expecting the introduction of skiing to significantly boost tourism in the area.

Experts believe Guldanda has all the potential to become a hub for winter sports, given its diverse slopes catering to both beginners and professionals. Local youth, including many women, show growing interest in these activities, which is hoped to continue and expand, ultimately elevating Guldanda's status in snow sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)