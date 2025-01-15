Left Menu

Wildfire Delays Oscars, Toscani's Legacy, and Swift's Shanghai Talks

This summary highlights the postponement of the Oscar nominations due to Los Angeles wildfires, the death of renowned photographer Oliviero Toscani at 82, discussions between Shanghai officials and Taylor Swift's team about a performance in China, and Carrie Underwood's scheduled performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The film industry's prestigious Oscar nominations have been delayed once more, as Los Angeles grapples with persistent wildfires. The Academy announced the decision on Monday, shifting the reveal to January 23, superseding two prior scheduled dates.

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for his provocative ads for Benetton, passed away at 82, according to a family statement. Toscani's impact on modern advertising is significant, often blending art with boundary-pushing social commentary.

In potential music news, Shanghai officials have initiated discussions with Taylor Swift's team about a concert in the city. Swift's global impact is notable, with her latest tour surpassing $1 billion in earnings, though she has yet to perform in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

