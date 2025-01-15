Wildfire Delays Oscars, Toscani's Legacy, and Swift's Shanghai Talks

The film industry's prestigious Oscar nominations have been delayed once more, as Los Angeles grapples with persistent wildfires. The Academy announced the decision on Monday, shifting the reveal to January 23, superseding two prior scheduled dates.

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for his provocative ads for Benetton, passed away at 82, according to a family statement. Toscani's impact on modern advertising is significant, often blending art with boundary-pushing social commentary.

In potential music news, Shanghai officials have initiated discussions with Taylor Swift's team about a concert in the city. Swift's global impact is notable, with her latest tour surpassing $1 billion in earnings, though she has yet to perform in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)