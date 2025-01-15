Left Menu

Koneru Humpy: India's Chess Prodigy Returns to Norway

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, the current World Rapid Chess champion, will compete in the Norway Chess Women tournament in May. Known for her remarkable career, Humpy continues to be India's top-ranked women's player and has won significant titles, including BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST
Koneru Humpy, the reigning World Rapid Chess champion and Indian Grandmaster, is set to return to the competition stage at the Norway Chess Women tournament in May.

Ranked sixth globally in women's classical chess, Humpy is poised to leave her mark on the prestigious event, underscoring her illustrious career filled with significant achievements.

Humpy became the first Indian woman to earn the GM title in 2002 and later secured the World Rapid Championship title twice, in 2019 and 2024. Her accomplishments have affirmed her place as India's top-ranked female chess player and a celebrated figure in Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

