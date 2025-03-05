Left Menu

High-Stakes Draws Define Intense Sixth Round at Prague Masters Chess Tournament

Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram maintained their lead during the Prague Masters Chess tournament, concluding their sixth-round games with draws. All games were drawn, leaving Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh with four points. Wei Yi, Anish Giri, Vincent Keymer, and Quang Leim stay closely behind.

Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Prague Masters Chess tournament witnessed a series of gripping draws in the sixth round, leaving India's R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram in joint leadership. Locked in battle, Praggnanandhaa managed a tie against the USA's Sam Shankland, while Aravindh drew with Vietnam's Quang Leim Le.

All games ended in draws for the first time in the tournament. The leaders currently share a four-point score with Wei Yi of China, Anish Giri of Holland, Vincent Keymer of Germany, and Quang Leim, closely trailing with three points each.

The tournament intensifies with three rounds left. Praggnanandhaa holds a subtle edge as he will play two games with white pieces, while Aravindh will face Anish Giri, known for his intricate neutral strategies. As the tournament escalates, chess enthusiasts await the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

