Varun Dhawan Embarks on 'Border 2': A Sequel to the Iconic War Film

Renowned Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off shooting for 'Border 2', the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 war film 'Border', originally directed by JP Dutta.

This war epic, now directed by Anurag Singh, marks the return of veteran actor Sunny Deol alongside stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

The film, steeped in themes of patriotism and courage, is set against picturesque settings in Jhansi and is expected to hit theaters in January 2026.

