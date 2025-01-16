Varun Dhawan Embarks on 'Border 2': A Sequel to the Iconic War Film
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan starts filming 'Border 2', the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic 'Border'. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Set against patriotism, it promises action and emotional depth and is slated for a 2026 release.
Renowned Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has kicked off shooting for 'Border 2', the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 war film 'Border', originally directed by JP Dutta.
This war epic, now directed by Anurag Singh, marks the return of veteran actor Sunny Deol alongside stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
The film, steeped in themes of patriotism and courage, is set against picturesque settings in Jhansi and is expected to hit theaters in January 2026.
