Controversial Journey of 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Cinematic Debut

'Emergency,' starring Kangana Ranaut, premieres on Friday after facing multiple delays and controversies, the latest being objections from the SGPC regarding its portrayal of Sikhs and misrepresentation of history. The film, a political narrative set against the 1975 Emergency, aims to succeed if Ranaut's storytelling parallels her acting prowess, experts suggest.

Despite the controversies, distributor Akshay Rathi remains optimistic about the film's box office prospects, anticipating an opening collection of Rs five to six crore. He highlights the importance of strong content over release delays, citing examples like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Kashmir Files' which thrived despite similar challenges.

Political analyst Sanjay Ranade and trade analyst Komal Nahta offer critical insights, noting the film's potentially one-dimensional portrayal of historical events. However, they acknowledge Ranaut's talent, remaining curious about her performance and the film's overall reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)