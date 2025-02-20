Left Menu

Blockbuster Alert: 'Chhaava' Soars Past Rs 200 Crore at Box Office

'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office in just six days. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film portrays the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, and has been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:43 IST
Blockbuster Alert: 'Chhaava' Soars Past Rs 200 Crore at Box Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Period drama 'Chhaava', led by Vicky Kaushal, has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within a mere six days of its release.

As confirmed by Maddock Films, the movie collected a whopping Rs 203.68 crore, showcasing its immense popularity among audiences since its Valentine's Day release.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also features actors Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. In a celebratory update, Maddock Films revealed that the movie garnered Rs 32.4 crore on day six and is tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025