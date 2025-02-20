Blockbuster Alert: 'Chhaava' Soars Past Rs 200 Crore at Box Office

Period drama 'Chhaava', led by Vicky Kaushal, has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within a mere six days of its release.

As confirmed by Maddock Films, the movie collected a whopping Rs 203.68 crore, showcasing its immense popularity among audiences since its Valentine's Day release.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also features actors Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. In a celebratory update, Maddock Films revealed that the movie garnered Rs 32.4 crore on day six and is tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)