Singapore Student Protest Sparks Debate on Israel-Hamas War Ties

A student protest at the National University of Singapore, denouncing ties with Israel related to the Israel-Hamas war, is under police investigation. The protestors displayed 100 pairs of shoes and a burial shroud to symbolize mourning Palestinian lives lost in the conflict.

The demonstrators, calling themselves 'Students For Palestine Singapore,' demanded that Singaporean universities end any academic and financial associations with Israeli institutions. They criticized the CREATE research building at NUS for its partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which they claim supports violence in Gaza.

The protest occurred without a police permit, breaching the Public Order Act. Meanwhile, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister reiterated the city-state's support for a two-state solution and continuation of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)