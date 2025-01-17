Singapore Student Protest Sparks Debate on Israel-Hamas War Ties
Singapore Police are investigating a student-led protest at the National University of Singapore against Israeli ties, related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The protesters, known as 'Students For Palestine Singapore,' called for the cessation of academic and financial connections with Israel. The protest did not have a police permit.
- Country:
- Singapore
A student protest at the National University of Singapore, denouncing ties with Israel related to the Israel-Hamas war, is under police investigation. The protestors displayed 100 pairs of shoes and a burial shroud to symbolize mourning Palestinian lives lost in the conflict.
The demonstrators, calling themselves 'Students For Palestine Singapore,' demanded that Singaporean universities end any academic and financial associations with Israeli institutions. They criticized the CREATE research building at NUS for its partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which they claim supports violence in Gaza.
The protest occurred without a police permit, breaching the Public Order Act. Meanwhile, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister reiterated the city-state's support for a two-state solution and continuation of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Announces 3:5 Bonus Shares Amid Stellar Performance
Supreme Court Validates High Court's Decision on Yunus Case
British Minister Under Fire: Yunus Calls for Probe into Tulip Siddiq's Assets
Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Unveils 4:1 Bonus Share Issue, Marking New Milestone
Tax Revenue Tug-of-War: Israel, Palestine, and the Power Struggle