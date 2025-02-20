Left Menu

Venus Williams Makes a Comeback at BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams will return to professional tennis with a wild-card entry for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 44-year-old has been absent from the tour since a loss in March 2024. She will join other wild-card recipients, including Petra Kvitova and young talents João Fonseca and Learner Tien.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams is set to make a comeback in the tennis world, as she receives a wild-card entry for the BNP Paribas Open, scheduled for next month in Indian Wells, California.

This will mark the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion's first competitive tournament in nearly a year. Williams, now 44, last competed at the Miami Open in March 2024, following an early exit at Indian Wells earlier that year.

Other notable wild-card players include two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and promising young athletes João Fonseca and Learner Tien, adding excitement to the event running from March 2-16.

