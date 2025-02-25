Left Menu

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Mumbai Amidst Unusual February Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of a heatwave in Mumbai, with temperatures soaring 5 degrees above normal. Northwest India is expected to see rising minimum temperatures, while Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experience fresh snowfall, impacting tourism and agriculture. Hot conditions are forecasted in southern coastal regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a yellow warning due to an impending heatwave set to scorch Mumbai and its neighboring areas. Anticipated to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures could escalate to 37-38 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than February's usual temperatures.

Simultaneously, the IMD foresees a gradual upswing in minimum temperatures across Northwest India. Projections suggest an increase of three to five degrees Celsius over the next few days, followed by a subsequent dip. The maximum temperature in the region's plains is also expected to rise by two degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

Conversely, no prominent temperature shift is slated for Central India and Gujarat today. Nonetheless, a future temperature increment of two to three degrees Celsius is projected. Meanwhile, Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka might face isolated hot, humid conditions until the end of the month.

Adding a contrasting climatic note, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on February 20. The Srinagar Meteorological Centre forecasts potential rain or snow from February 26 to 28, while temperatures in Srinagar linger around 4.8 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg dipped to minus one degree Celsius as Himachal Pradesh's upper reaches experience steady snowfall.

The surprise snowfall has thrilled tourists, elevating spirits in the tourism sector as well as sparking hope among orchardists for improved agricultural conditions. This atmospheric blend presents both challenges and opportunities across diverse regions of India. (ANI)

