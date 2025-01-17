Musical Harmonies at Mahakumbh: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion

The banks of the Ganga will pulse with melodious tunes throughout the 'Sanskriti ka Sangam' event, a cultural initiative by the Department of Culture during Mahakumbh. On Thursday evening, renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan captivated the audience with his poignant performances, delighting the devotees present.

The inaugural ceremony, marked by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ushered in the event on an auspicious note. The evening began with a stirring rendition of Ganesh Vandana resonating across the Ganga Pandal.

Singers Kailash Kher, who also attended the previous Mahakumbh in 2013, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, and others are slated to grace the stage in the coming days. Adding to the cultural fervor, Kailash Kher highlighted the festival's deep cultural roots and its embodiment of the Sanatan tradition, urging attendees to absorb the richness of Hindu culture through this grand event.

