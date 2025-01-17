Left Menu

Tragedies at Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu Celebrations: Seven Dead, Hundreds Injured

In Tamil Nadu, traditional jallikattu events on Kaanum Pongal day resulted in tragic incidents. Seven people, mainly spectators and a bull owner, died, while over 130 were injured. Two bulls also lost their lives. The events occurred across several districts, demonstrating the dangers of this cultural practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:33 IST
The traditional jallikattu events held across Tamil Nadu on Kaanum Pongal day led to tragic outcomes, with seven people, predominantly spectators and a bull owner, losing their lives. Police confirmed the incidents on Friday, stating that two bulls also perished during these events.

In Pudukkottai, a bull died during the event, while in Siravayal manjuvirattu, located in Sivaganga district, a bull owner named Thaneesh Raja and his bull both perished. The duo drowned after the bull fell into a farm well, with Raja jumping in to rescue the animal.

Spectral and participant injuries were similarly widespread, with 130 individuals hurt during the manjuvirattu, involving 150 baiters and 250 bulls. Other unfortunate fatalities occurred in districts like Karur and Pudukottai, raising concerns about the safety of these traditional spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

