Tragedies at Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu Celebrations: Seven Dead, Hundreds Injured

The traditional jallikattu events held across Tamil Nadu on Kaanum Pongal day led to tragic outcomes, with seven people, predominantly spectators and a bull owner, losing their lives. Police confirmed the incidents on Friday, stating that two bulls also perished during these events.

In Pudukkottai, a bull died during the event, while in Siravayal manjuvirattu, located in Sivaganga district, a bull owner named Thaneesh Raja and his bull both perished. The duo drowned after the bull fell into a farm well, with Raja jumping in to rescue the animal.

Spectral and participant injuries were similarly widespread, with 130 individuals hurt during the manjuvirattu, involving 150 baiters and 250 bulls. Other unfortunate fatalities occurred in districts like Karur and Pudukottai, raising concerns about the safety of these traditional spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)