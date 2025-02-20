Mohammed Shami: India's Relentless Wicket Taker in ICC Events
Mohammed Shami has returned to ICC tournaments with a record-breaking performance. He is focused on taking wickets, disregarding his economy rate, to lead India to victory. Shami recently set a milestone by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in ICC 50-over events, overtaking Zaheer Khan.
Mohammed Shami, known for his aggressive bowling in ICC events, has made a significant comeback with a stellar five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy opener. After his recovery from injury, Shami is primarily focused on taking wickets without concern for his economic rate.
During the match, Shami not only achieved a personal milestone by becoming the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets but also surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's leading wicket-taker in 50-over ICC events. His performance was instrumental in India's win.
Looking ahead, Shami is set to maintain his form against Pakistan, undeterred by past injuries or setbacks. With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, Shami leads the Indian pace attack, aiming to replicate his success on the world stage.
