Blaze in Sector 122: Quick Action Prevents Tragedy

A significant fire erupted at a tent house shop in Sector 122, but no casualties occurred. Timely information allowed six fire tenders to extinguish the blaze in two hours. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and assess damage in this densely populated area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:19 IST
A large fire erupted at a tent house in Sector 122 on Thursday afternoon. No casualties have been reported, according to officials on site.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey confirmed that the fire department received an alert about the blaze in Parthala village, with initial fears of individuals being trapped inside. Six fire tenders were quickly dispatched, managing to control the fire after two intense hours, Choubey stated.

The area affected by the fire is densely populated, which initially raised concerns. Fortunately, all individuals managed to escape safely. A thorough investigation is currently in progress to determine what triggered the fire and evaluate the extent of the damages incurred.

