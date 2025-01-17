Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Intense Home Invasion

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home by an intruder demanding money. The suspect stabbed Khan, causing serious injuries, and fled the scene. Mumbai Police are actively searching Vasai Virar for the suspect while Khan recovers at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:44 IST
Person detained for questioning in Saif Ali Khan's case (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An intruder attacked Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning, resulting in severe injuries that necessitated immediate surgery, the Mumbai Police confirmed. The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital where doctors performed an operation to remove a lodged knife from his spine.

Authorities have detained one person connected to the incident and are conducting further questioning. Meanwhile, they are conducting an extensive search in Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar to apprehend the suspect, last seen near Bandra railway station. The police believe the assailant fled on a local train post-attack.

In a recorded complaint, Khan's housemaid detailed the attacker's demands for one crore rupees and described the weaponry used in the attack, including a hexa blade. Police are treating the incident as a robbery attempt, as the assailant accessed the flat via a fire escape staircase. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

