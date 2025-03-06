Robert Pattinson reveals he can no longer watch horror movies due to fear of home invasion

Actor Robert Pattinson recently confessed that he has become too sensitive to watch horror movies, citing a recent experience that left him sleeping with knives out of fear. The actor, who is set to produce a remake of the iconic horror movie 'Possession,' revealed in an interview that he was required to watch a horror movie before meeting with a director for a new project.

However, the experience left him shaken, and he found himself waiting for an intruder with two kitchen knives on his sofa, according to Variety. "I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think 'yeah, this is cool'," Pattinson said, adding, "And now, I'm too sensitive. It's strange, you'd think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can't watch horror movies anymore," according to Variety.

Pattinson's director, Bong Joon Ho, speculated that the actor's newfound sensitivity to horror movies might be due to his recent fatherhood. However, Pattinson dismissed this theory, stating that his fear of horror movies "happened before that, though."

The actor's experience has left him hesitant to watch horror movies, and he has even resorted to sleeping with knives out of fear. "I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house," Pattinson said, adding, "And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel."

However, Pattinson's fear of horror movies has not deterred him from exploring the genre. He is set to produce the remake of 'Possession' through his production banner, Icki Eneo Arlo, with Parker Finn directing. (ANI)

