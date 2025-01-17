Reunion Sparks Nostalgia: Kajol and Jibraan Khan at 'Azaad' Premiere

In a heartwarming reunion at the 'Azaad' film premiere in Mumbai, popular actress Kajol and her on-screen son Jibraan Khan, known for his role in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' crossed paths. The encounter on Thursday evening saw Jibraan eagerly approaching and embracing Kajol upon her arrival. Their brief interaction was marked by smiles and warm exchanges.

Jibraan, who portrayed the beloved character Krish, the son of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the iconic Karan Johar film, shared his nostalgic recollections of working alongside Bollywood's King Khan. Recalling past memories, Jibraan reminisced about a cherished commercial shoot post-'K3G' where Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture towards his mother left a lasting impression.

Jibraan, who ventured into the lead role sphere in 2024 with the rom-com 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' expressed how his interactions on set with Shah Rukh Khan and his children were heartwarming and unforgettable. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film marked a new chapter in his acting career, premiering alongside stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)