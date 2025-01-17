Left Menu

Reunion Sparks Nostalgia: Kajol and Jibraan Khan at 'Azaad' Premiere

At the 'Azaad' film premiere in Mumbai, Kajol and her on-screen son Jibraan Khan, from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' shared a warm reunion. Their meeting rekindled memories of Jibraan's childhood interactions with Shah Rukh Khan. Jibraan recently debuted as a lead in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:00 IST
Reunion Sparks Nostalgia: Kajol and Jibraan Khan at 'Azaad' Premiere
Kajol and Jibraan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming reunion at the 'Azaad' film premiere in Mumbai, popular actress Kajol and her on-screen son Jibraan Khan, known for his role in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' crossed paths. The encounter on Thursday evening saw Jibraan eagerly approaching and embracing Kajol upon her arrival. Their brief interaction was marked by smiles and warm exchanges.

Jibraan, who portrayed the beloved character Krish, the son of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the iconic Karan Johar film, shared his nostalgic recollections of working alongside Bollywood's King Khan. Recalling past memories, Jibraan reminisced about a cherished commercial shoot post-'K3G' where Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture towards his mother left a lasting impression.

Jibraan, who ventured into the lead role sphere in 2024 with the rom-com 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' expressed how his interactions on set with Shah Rukh Khan and his children were heartwarming and unforgettable. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film marked a new chapter in his acting career, premiering alongside stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025