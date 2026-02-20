Baywatch Reboot: Nostalgia Meets Fresh Faces

Thousands of aspiring television lifeguards flocked to Marina del Rey on Wednesday for the highly anticipated auditions of FOX's 2026 reboot of the classic series 'Baywatch.' Over 2,000 hopefuls showcased their beach-ready physiques in vibrant red swimwear, reminiscent of the show's iconic look.

The original 'Baywatch,' led by David Hasselhoff, was a global sensation, peaking in 1996 with over 1.1 billion weekly viewers across 142 countries. FOX's upcoming reboot taps into this wave of nostalgia, hoping to appeal to both longtime fans and a new generation.

The auditions were filled with excitement as individuals like Sara Acevedo Ruben expressed enthusiasm for being part of a cultural phenomenon, while others like Kibwe Williamson looked forward to potentially changing careers. Shooting begins in March at Venice Beach, promising a fresh take on the '90s classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)