Left Menu

Baywatch Reboot: Nostalgia Meets Fresh Faces

The iconic TV franchise 'Baywatch' is set to be rebooted by FOX in 2026, with auditions in Marina del Rey drawing thousands of hopefuls. Embracing nostalgia, this revival aims to capture both original fans and new audiences, with filming starting in March at Venice Beach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 04:04 IST
Baywatch Reboot: Nostalgia Meets Fresh Faces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of aspiring television lifeguards flocked to Marina del Rey on Wednesday for the highly anticipated auditions of FOX's 2026 reboot of the classic series 'Baywatch.' Over 2,000 hopefuls showcased their beach-ready physiques in vibrant red swimwear, reminiscent of the show's iconic look.

The original 'Baywatch,' led by David Hasselhoff, was a global sensation, peaking in 1996 with over 1.1 billion weekly viewers across 142 countries. FOX's upcoming reboot taps into this wave of nostalgia, hoping to appeal to both longtime fans and a new generation.

The auditions were filled with excitement as individuals like Sara Acevedo Ruben expressed enthusiasm for being part of a cultural phenomenon, while others like Kibwe Williamson looked forward to potentially changing careers. Shooting begins in March at Venice Beach, promising a fresh take on the '90s classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026