Left Menu

Celebrating Sports & Cinema: India's Film Legacy Shines in London

The High Commission of India in London hosted a film screening at the Mayfair Hotel, highlighting India's cinema prominence. Over 250 guests, including Indian diaspora members, attended. High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami emphasized films' cultural significance, underscoring cinema's role in bridging cultural gaps and promoting Indo-UK collaboration in the creative sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:19 IST
Celebrating Sports & Cinema: India's Film Legacy Shines in London
High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Friday, the High Commission of India in London captivated an international audience with a special film screening at the Mayfair Hotel, featuring iconic sports films '83', 'Dangal', and 'Chak De! India'. Attended by over 250 guests, the event showcased India's flourishing cinema scene and its ability to inspire globally.

Speaking at the event, India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted the cultural significance of these films in promoting values such as teamwork, unity, and national pride. Doraiswami expressed gratitude to attendees and discussed the unique bond between cinema and India's beloved sport, cricket.

He emphasized that in India, film is a revered form of entertainment, while cricket is almost a religion. Doraiswami elaborated on the integral role of storytelling in Indian culture and the cathartic experience films provide, transcending language barriers and positioning Bollywood as a global cinematic powerhouse.

The evening also stressed the growing collaboration between Indian and UK film industries. Doraiswami commended UK's contribution to Indian cinema's success, underlining the potential for future partnerships. He announced the February World Audio Visual Summit in Mumbai, highlighting continued collaboration and engagement through films.

The screening celebrated Indian sports heroes capturing triumphs and spirit. Films like '83', recounting India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, 'Dangal', focusing on female empowerment through wrestling, and 'Chak De! India', showcasing women's hockey triumphs, underscored sport's unifying power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025