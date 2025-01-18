Coldplay Hits Mumbai: 'Music of the Spheres' Tour to Dazzle India

Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' is generating excitement as it prepares to debut in India with a planned performance in Navi Mumbai on January 18. Anticipation surrounds the event, not only due to the band's global acclaim but also due to logistical challenges in handling an expected audience of 45,000 attendees. Authorities are proactively addressing traffic concerns to ensure an incident-free experience.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade emphasized the importance of public transport for managing congestion around the venue. In a statement to ANI, Kakade urged, "I would like to appeal to the public to use public transport as much as possible. People arriving in private vehicles should utilize designated parking areas." An adequate police force will be deployed to assist in maintaining order.

Before Coldplay takes center stage, audiences will be entertained by live acts from Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal, setting the tone for a dynamic evening. Coldplay's Indian leg continues with performances scheduled at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. The end of their India tour marks the beginning of their Hong Kong tour in April, followed by a South Korea stint in the same month.

