Satellite Traffic Management System Disrupted by Layoffs

The Trump administration fired significant staff members from NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce, hindering efforts to manage satellite traffic. Layoffs threaten the progress of a crucial space traffic management system, endangering safety and licensing processes as the space industry faces increased spacecraft congestion and collision risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 05:31 IST
Trump administration

In a controversial move, the Trump administration recently terminated employees crucial to the development of a system designed to manage satellite traffic in space. This decision weakens an essential initiative supported by the U.S. space industry and highlights challenges in space safety efforts, industry insiders revealed.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Space Commerce were abruptly dismissed, casting uncertainty on the future of the agency's satellite traffic coordination projects. The dismissals could significantly impede plans to transition alerting responsibilities from the Pentagon to NOAA, necessary for adapting to the increased number of spacecraft.

This disruption comes as the space industry, buoyed by bipartisan support, faces hurdles in regulatory processes. Concerns grow over potential delays in satellite launch approvals, with the Federal Aviation Administration unable to approve payloads without secured licenses from NOAA, now short-staffed due to the cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

