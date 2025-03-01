Satellite Traffic Management System Disrupted by Layoffs

In a controversial move, the Trump administration recently terminated employees crucial to the development of a system designed to manage satellite traffic in space. This decision weakens an essential initiative supported by the U.S. space industry and highlights challenges in space safety efforts, industry insiders revealed.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Space Commerce were abruptly dismissed, casting uncertainty on the future of the agency's satellite traffic coordination projects. The dismissals could significantly impede plans to transition alerting responsibilities from the Pentagon to NOAA, necessary for adapting to the increased number of spacecraft.

This disruption comes as the space industry, buoyed by bipartisan support, faces hurdles in regulatory processes. Concerns grow over potential delays in satellite launch approvals, with the Federal Aviation Administration unable to approve payloads without secured licenses from NOAA, now short-staffed due to the cuts.

