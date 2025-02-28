Amit Shah Reviews Delhi Law and Order; Calls for Strict Measures Against Crime, Illegal Immigration, and Traffic Management

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation in Delhi. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, and senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Government, and Delhi Police.

Key Discussions and Decisions:

Strengthening Law and Order in Delhi

Shri Amit Shah commended Delhi Police for their efforts in maintaining law and order but emphasized the need for further improvement. He urged the police to take strict action against crime networks and enhance safety measures for women, children, and senior citizens.

Combating Illegal Immigration

The Home Minister directed Delhi Police to crack down on networks that facilitate the illegal entry of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, including those involved in forging documents and providing shelter. He stressed that illegal immigration is a national security concern and should be addressed with utmost priority.

Accountability and Performance Monitoring

Shri Amit Shah emphasized that police stations and sub-divisions failing to meet performance standards should face strict action. He proposed third-party surveys to assess public satisfaction on police services, such as lost and found cases, police clearance certificates, character verification, traffic management, senior citizen safety, and the effectiveness of the Himmat App.

Eliminating Interstate Criminal Gangs

To curb organized crime, Shri Amit Shah urged Delhi Police to take a ruthless approach in dismantling interstate gangs. He instructed DCP-level officers to conduct public hearings at police stations and ACPs to personally monitor serious cases.

Special Drives Against Crime

A special crime prevention drive will be conducted every three months for the next year and then every one and a half months thereafter to strengthen security measures in Delhi.

Action Against Narcotics Trade

The Minister underscored the need for a ‘top-to-bottom’ and ‘bottom-to-top’ strategy to dismantle narcotics networks. He directed Delhi Police to take a holistic approach in tackling drug trafficking and distribution.

Traffic and Infrastructure Improvements

To tackle frequent traffic jams due to broken-down buses, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to clear obstructions quickly.

Delhi Government has been asked to develop a Monsoon Action Plan to address water-logging by identifying affected areas and implementing preventive measures.

Permissions from Delhi Police will no longer be required for construction-related matters.

Community Policing and Security Committees

The Home Minister announced the formation of 25 security committees in JJ clusters as a pilot initiative. If successful, this program will be expanded to enhance community involvement in security measures.

Reforming Delhi’s Prisons

Efforts will be made to transform Mandoli and Tihar jails into model prisons with improved management and security measures.

Expediting 2020 Delhi Riot Cases

To ensure speedy justice, the Delhi Government was urged to appoint special prosecutors for the pending cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Enhancing Coordination Between Delhi Police and Government

Shri Amit Shah emphasized that only through mutual cooperation between Delhi Police and the Delhi Government can the national capital become an ideal city. He suggested joint efforts in:

Traffic management

Strengthening law enforcement infrastructure

Women and child empowerment initiatives

Collaboration between civic departments

Anti-corruption measures

Community policing

Maintenance and integration of CCTV networks

Conclusion

The meeting highlighted the need for a multi-faceted approach to improving law and order in Delhi. By addressing crime, illegal immigration, traffic issues, and public grievances, the government aims to make the capital a safer and more efficient city. With a strong emphasis on accountability, performance monitoring, and inter-departmental cooperation, these initiatives seek to bring about comprehensive improvements in governance and law enforcement in Delhi.