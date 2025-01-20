Left Menu

TikTok Triumphs: Trump's Bold Move Revives Video Giant in US

TikTok is back in the US after President-elect Donald Trump praised it and announced plans for the government to own 50% of the platform. Trump's intervention rescinded a law threatening a ban. Questions remain on how he plans to reconcile with existing legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 07:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

TikTok has made a swift return to the US market following strategic intervention by President-elect Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump lauded the video-sharing platform and announced intentions for the US government to acquire a 50% stake in the popular app.

The social media giant had briefly gone dark in the US after facing a ban under a recent law. However, it was back online within 24 hours, thanks to Trump's commitment to delaying the enforcement of the legislation and orchestrating a 'joint venture' deal.

However, while Trump's actions have been welcomed by TikTok users, challenges remain. Analysts are questioning how he plans to align his executive order with existing laws, raising doubts about the app's long-term stability under this new arrangement. Nevertheless, Trump's commitment brings a new chapter of hope for TikTok's American users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

