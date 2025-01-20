TikTok Triumphs: Trump's Bold Move Revives Video Giant in US

TikTok has made a swift return to the US market following strategic intervention by President-elect Donald Trump. On Sunday, Trump lauded the video-sharing platform and announced intentions for the US government to acquire a 50% stake in the popular app.

The social media giant had briefly gone dark in the US after facing a ban under a recent law. However, it was back online within 24 hours, thanks to Trump's commitment to delaying the enforcement of the legislation and orchestrating a 'joint venture' deal.

However, while Trump's actions have been welcomed by TikTok users, challenges remain. Analysts are questioning how he plans to align his executive order with existing laws, raising doubts about the app's long-term stability under this new arrangement. Nevertheless, Trump's commitment brings a new chapter of hope for TikTok's American users.

