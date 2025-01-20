Karan Veer Mehra Clinches 'Bigg Boss 18' Title Amid Star-Studded Finale

The grand finale of the much-anticipated 'Bigg Boss 18' saw Karan Veer Mehra take home the coveted title, with runner-up Vivian DSena not far behind in a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night.

Rajat Dalal, who claimed the position of second runner-up, in an exclusive interview with ANI, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fan base, acknowledging their role in his journey. Dalal's stint in the house wasn't without its ups and downs, marked by controversy yet bolstered by a strong following through his connection with YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Despite starting as a champion for women in the house, Dalal's temper and confrontations were often focal points for criticism. An emotional moment unfolded during his mother's visit, offering a softer perspective but sparking debate among spectators about the authenticity of his tears.

The star-studded finale saw eliminations with Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra exiting before Dalal, rounding out the top three. The event was enhanced by appearances from Bollywood's Aamir Khan, with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor promoting 'Loveyapaa.'

This season was broadcast on Colors TV and JioCinema, drawing significant viewership and maintaining its status as a staple in Indian reality television drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)