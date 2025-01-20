Breaking Barriers: Mpower Leads Mental Health Awareness at Tata Mumbai Marathon

In a resolute stride towards mental health awareness, Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, joined the Tata Mumbai Marathon Dream Run for its third consecutive year in 2025. Over 1,100 participants, including students and Aditya Birla Group employees, ran to promote urgent conversations around mental health.

This year's marathon participation also marks Mpower's ninth year of service, underscoring its dedication to improving mental health access across India. With significant support from the Aditya Birla Group, Mpower aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among youth who embody the future of the nation.

Under the leadership of Ms. Parveen Shaikh, President of Mpower, the organization's efforts focus on building mental health champions and ensuring mental health support is both accessible and affordable. Mpower's 24/7 helpline continues to offer bilingual support, demonstrating a commitment to a stigma-free mental health landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)