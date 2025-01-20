Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Mpower Leads Mental Health Awareness at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mpower, part of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, actively participated in the 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon Dream Run, involving over 1,100 participants to raise mental health awareness. This initiative marks Mpower's ninth anniversary of advocating mental health access, emphasizing the need to eliminate stigma and misconceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:24 IST
Breaking Barriers: Mpower Leads Mental Health Awareness at Tata Mumbai Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute stride towards mental health awareness, Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, joined the Tata Mumbai Marathon Dream Run for its third consecutive year in 2025. Over 1,100 participants, including students and Aditya Birla Group employees, ran to promote urgent conversations around mental health.

This year's marathon participation also marks Mpower's ninth year of service, underscoring its dedication to improving mental health access across India. With significant support from the Aditya Birla Group, Mpower aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among youth who embody the future of the nation.

Under the leadership of Ms. Parveen Shaikh, President of Mpower, the organization's efforts focus on building mental health champions and ensuring mental health support is both accessible and affordable. Mpower's 24/7 helpline continues to offer bilingual support, demonstrating a commitment to a stigma-free mental health landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025