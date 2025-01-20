Ram Gopal Varma's Heartfelt Revelation: Reflecting on 'Satya' and Cinematic Integrity

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has laid bare his introspections on the eve of 'Satya's 27th anniversary. Released last week, the film's re-screening moved Varma to tears, compelling him to confront the divergence from his early work's authenticity to later, more superficial ventures.

Once a prominent figure in 90s-2000s Hindi cinema, Varma admits in a candid post on X titled 'A Satya (true) Confession to myself,' that his pursuit of success had overshadowed the artistic integrity evident in projects like 'Satya' and 'Rangeela.' Reflecting on misguided choices, he promises a return to sincere filmmaking.

At 62, Varma likens his filmmaking journey to raising a child without foresight. Expressing regret over past decisions post-'Satya,' he vows future endeavors will reflect the film's sincerity, viewing this as a solemn vow to himself and to cinema. Actor Manoj Bajpayee commended Varma's self-reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)