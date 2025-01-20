Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt Supports Saif Ali Khan After Shocking Intruder Attack

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shows support for Saif Ali Khan after a brutal stabbing incident at Khan's Bandra home. Saif is recovering in Lilavati Hospital. The suspect, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, was caught in Thane. Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, expresses gratitude for his improving condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, Bollywood stalwart Sanjay Dutt has reached out to the family of fellow actor Saif Ali Khan following a harrowing incident last week that left Khan seriously injured. Dutt paid a visit to the Lilavati Hospital on Monday to check on his colleague's recovery efforts.

Saif is recuperating from multiple stab wounds sustained during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. According to Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital, Khan remains under observation as medical staff anticipate a decision regarding his discharge within the next couple of days.

The perpetrator, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, is believed to have entered Khan's home with intentions to steal and was subsequently apprehended in Thane. Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, expressed relief over his improving condition, acknowledging the positive developments with a message of gratitude toward supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

