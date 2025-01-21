Left Menu

Chhaava Unveils Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai in Vicky Kaushal's Epic Drama

Maddock Films reveals Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Maharani Yesubai in the anticipated film 'Chhaava'. Set to release on February 14, 2025, the period drama stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie aims to honor and celebrate the legacy of the Maratha ruler.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava (Image Source: Instagram/@maddockfilms). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming historical epic, 'Chhaava', has raised anticipation with the unveiling of actress Rashmika Mandanna's first look as the royal Maharani Yesubai. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, explores the legendary reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is evident by the grand poster reveal shared on Instagram by Maddock Films.

Rashmika dons heavy jewelry and a regal red saree in the newly released images, embodying the essence of Maharani Yesubai. The film, releasing on February 14, 2025, paints a vivid picture of the Maratha Kingdom, marking its narrative around the courage and strength of the queen married to the Maratha ruler.

The image release follows an intriguing announcement about the film's trailer. Maddock Films teases audiences with the line, 'Behind every great king stands a queen of unmatched strength', as they prepare viewers for a cinematic journey through history. 'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, represents Maddock Films' debut into the historical epic genre, with the production team expressing the honor of bringing such a powerful story to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

