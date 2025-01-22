Coldplay Ticket Scandal Uncovered: Two Arrested in Ahmedabad

In a significant crackdown, Ahmedabad police arrested two individuals allegedly selling Coldplay concert tickets on the black market. Police revealed that Vatsal Kothari and Bisap Khalas purchased tickets at Rs 12,500 and tried to sell them for Rs 20,000 each.

The arrests were made after a crime branch team, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the suspects with the tickets on Bhaktinagar road. Both individuals confessed to buying the tickets online, aiming to profit from the resale.

The British rock band Coldplay is set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium worldwide, on January 25 and 26. The arrest falls under the Gujarat Police Act.

