Left Menu

Coldplay Ticket Scandal Uncovered: Two Arrested in Ahmedabad

Two individuals were arrested for attempting to sell Coldplay concert tickets on the black market in Ahmedabad. Vatsal Kothari and Bisap Khalas, who bought tickets for Rs 12,500 each, were caught trying to sell them for Rs 20,000. The concert is scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:52 IST
Coldplay Ticket Scandal Uncovered: Two Arrested in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Ahmedabad police arrested two individuals allegedly selling Coldplay concert tickets on the black market. Police revealed that Vatsal Kothari and Bisap Khalas purchased tickets at Rs 12,500 and tried to sell them for Rs 20,000 each.

The arrests were made after a crime branch team, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the suspects with the tickets on Bhaktinagar road. Both individuals confessed to buying the tickets online, aiming to profit from the resale.

The British rock band Coldplay is set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium worldwide, on January 25 and 26. The arrest falls under the Gujarat Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025