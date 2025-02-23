Congress Gears Up for Crucial AICC Session in Ahmedabad
The Congress announced its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to discuss challenges due to BJP's policies and Constitution attacks. The session will gather party leaders to reaffirm collective resolve and chart future strategies, including a nationwide campaign in 2025 to protect the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party declared on Sunday that its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session would be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 and 9. The session aims to address challenges posed by what they describe as the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and alleged constitutional assaults.
K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of organization, emphasized that the gathering would serve as a platform for vital discussions and demonstrate the party's commitment to addressing public concerns. Key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend.
This session continues the legacy of the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's leadership at the 1924 Congress. In line with this, the Congress plans a nationwide public outreach campaign named the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, set to launch in 2025, to uphold India's constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- AICC
- Ahmedabad
- BJP
- Constitution
- Venugopal
- Gandhi
- Kharge
- nationwide campaign
- Samvidhan Bachao
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Political Crusade to Safeguard India's Democratic Heritage
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Defending India's Constitution and Biodiversity
Priyanka Gandhi Vows to Tackle Human-Animal Conflicts in Wayanad
Anurag Thakur Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Urban Naxal'
Priyanka Gandhi Calls Manipur CM's Resignation 'Long Overdue'