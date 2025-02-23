Congress Gears Up for Crucial AICC Session in Ahmedabad

The Congress party declared on Sunday that its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session would be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 and 9. The session aims to address challenges posed by what they describe as the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and alleged constitutional assaults.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of organization, emphasized that the gathering would serve as a platform for vital discussions and demonstrate the party's commitment to addressing public concerns. Key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend.

This session continues the legacy of the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's leadership at the 1924 Congress. In line with this, the Congress plans a nationwide public outreach campaign named the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, set to launch in 2025, to uphold India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)