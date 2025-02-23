Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Crucial AICC Session in Ahmedabad

The Congress announced its AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to discuss challenges due to BJP's policies and Constitution attacks. The session will gather party leaders to reaffirm collective resolve and chart future strategies, including a nationwide campaign in 2025 to protect the Constitution.

Updated: 23-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party declared on Sunday that its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session would be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 and 9. The session aims to address challenges posed by what they describe as the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and alleged constitutional assaults.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of organization, emphasized that the gathering would serve as a platform for vital discussions and demonstrate the party's commitment to addressing public concerns. Key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are expected to attend.

This session continues the legacy of the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's leadership at the 1924 Congress. In line with this, the Congress plans a nationwide public outreach campaign named the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, set to launch in 2025, to uphold India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

