Ancient Marvel: Headless Marble Statue Found in Greek Trash

In an extraordinary find, a resident near Thessaloniki, Greece, stumbled upon a headless marble statue believed to be over 2,000 years old, abandoned in a garbage bag. The 80-centimeter tall artifact was swiftly turned over to local authorities, prompting archaeologists to assess its historical value.

Initial evaluations suggest the statue originates from the Hellenistic period, a culturally rich era between 320 and 30 B.C., following the conquests of Alexander the Great. The piece will undergo further examination, eventually joining the local antiquities authority for preservation and study.

The discovery led to a brief investigation to trace its origins, though no charges were made. Greece, known for its archaeological heritage, frequently uncovers ancient artifacts, often during construction projects. Recent significant finds from Thessaloniki's metro development are on display, showcasing the area's rich historical tapestry.

