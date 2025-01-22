Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Cleanup: 82 Tons of Waste Managed Post-Coldplay Concert

Following a three-day Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation efficiently managed the cleanup, collecting 82 tons of waste without affecting the city's cleanliness. A team of over 100 sanitation workers ensured the stadium and surrounding areas were spotless, showcasing the city's commitment to sustainability.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) efficiently tackled the cleanup after the high-profile Coldplay concert, which spanned three days and attracted thousands of attendees.

The NMMC reported that 82 tons and 150 kg of waste were collected from both the concert venue in Nerul and its surrounding areas over four days.

With a dedicated team of over 100 sanitation workers, the NMMC ensured that waste management operations ran smoothly, promoting both city cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

