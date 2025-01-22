Navi Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Cleanup: 82 Tons of Waste Managed Post-Coldplay Concert

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) efficiently tackled the cleanup after the high-profile Coldplay concert, which spanned three days and attracted thousands of attendees.

The NMMC reported that 82 tons and 150 kg of waste were collected from both the concert venue in Nerul and its surrounding areas over four days.

With a dedicated team of over 100 sanitation workers, the NMMC ensured that waste management operations ran smoothly, promoting both city cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)