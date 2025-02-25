Record-Breaking Cleanliness: 15,000 Sanitation Workers Unite in Prayagraj

A remarkable attempt to set a Guinness World Record unfolded in Prayagraj on Monday as 15,000 sanitation workers participated in a synchronized cleanliness drive across four zones. The initiative was graced by dignitaries, including Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani and Mahakumbh's Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana.

The gathering drew the attention of a Guinness World Records supervisory team, led by chief supervisor and judge Rishi Nath, who had traveled from London. Each sanitation worker was accounted for by scanning the unique code on their wristbands, ensuring accurate participant tracking.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma praised the workers as unsung heroes behind the Maha Kumbh's success, emphasizing their tireless efforts. The final report validating their record attempt will be published in three days, contributing yet another chapter to the historical religious and cultural event.

