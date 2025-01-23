Left Menu

Court Rejects FIR Registration Over M F Husain Paintings

A Delhi court denied the registration of an FIR concerning allegations that paintings by late artist M F Husain hurt religious sentiments. The court stated that evidence was already secured, negating the need for further investigation. The case can continue as a complaint case.

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea for FIR registration on allegations that two paintings by the late artist M F Husain hurt religious sentiments.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga stated that necessary evidence, including CCTV footage and the paintings, were already in possession of the complainant.

The court concluded no further investigation is required and the case can move forward as a complaint case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

