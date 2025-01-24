Left Menu

From Chains to Compassion: Elephants' Journey to Sanctuary

Vantara, a rescue center in India, is providing sanctuary for twenty elephants rescued from the logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh. Approved by a High-Powered Committee, this initiative offers a new life and training for families involved, promoting ethical wildlife care and sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arunachalpradesh | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for animal welfare, Vantara, a renowned rescue center in Arunachal Pradesh, India, has announced its plan to offer sanctuary to twenty elephants rescued from the exploitative logging industry. This initiative, sanctioned by a High-Powered Committee under Tripura High Court supervision, represents a significant shift towards compassionate treatment for these majestic creatures.

The rescued elephants, including several with serious injuries, have endured years of abuse. Notable cases include Laxmi, a sub-adult with untreated wounds, and Ramu, a distressed bull elephant. Vantara's initiative will offer these elephants a chance to live chain-free in an environment replicating their natural habitat.

Furthermore, the center provides new opportunities for former elephant owners, introducing specialized training in humane care practices, ensuring stability for local communities. The project, supported by the Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh Forest Departments, is meticulously planned to ensure the elephants' well-being and safety during their transition to sanctuary life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

