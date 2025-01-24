Left Menu

Pioneering Cardinal: India's Cardinal Koovakad Heads Vatican's Interfaith Dialogue

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad from India as the head of the Vatican's office for interfaith dialogue. This significant appointment is seen as a proud moment for the Indian Church. Koovakad, a veteran in the Vatican's diplomatic service, aims to foster global religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:46 IST
  • India

Pope Francis has made a significant appointment by naming Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad from India as the head of the Vatican's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, according to church sources on Friday.

This office is dedicated to promoting understanding and cooperation between the Catholic Church and other religious communities around the world.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil, called the appointment a proud moment for both the mother church and the Indian Church, expressing confidence in Koovakad's ability to foster interreligious harmony and advance dialogues for global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

