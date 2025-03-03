Pope Francis Faces Health Challenges Amid Global Peace Advocacy

Pope Francis has encountered new episodes of acute respiratory distress, prompting the Vatican to place him back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation. The episodes were caused by significant mucus accumulation in his lungs, leading to bronchial spasms, according to the Vatican.

Despite these challenges, Francis remains alert, issuing messages from his hospital bed at Rome's Gemelli hospital where he has been recovering from a complex respiratory infection. The Vatican is providing regular health updates, and Francis has been signing documents with the note 'From Gemelli Polyclinic.'

Pope Francis has continued his advocacy for global peace, expressing concerns over the diminishing influence of international organizations in countering war. He reiterated calls for peace in ongoing conflicts, including those between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for universal efforts over national interests.

