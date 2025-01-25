Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 9 Crore Refund: A Bollywood Bungalow Saga

The Maharashtra Government is set to refund Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 crore due to an overpayment for converting the lease of his Bandra bungalow, Mannat. The Khans paid a premium to convert the lease to complete ownership, but a calculation error led to the excess payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:33 IST
Suburban collector Satish Bagal disclosed that in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, converted the lease of their heritage Bandra property to 'class 1 complete ownership'. The couple paid a substantial premium to the government for this conversion.

Upon discovering an error in the premium's tabulation, the Khans sought a refund from the revenue authority. Officials confirmed that the refund amounting to Rs 9 crore was sanctioned earlier this week, though they did not confirm the total premium reportedly exceeding Rs 25 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

