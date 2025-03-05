Delhi HC Advises Legal Route in Train Refund Stampede Case

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed an application seeking refunds for individuals affected by a train boarding stampede at New Delhi railway station. Instead, the court recommended that the claimants seek existing legal remedies.

The bench, led by Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela, highlighted the personal nature of the issue, emphasizing that the matter falls outside the scope of Public Interest Litigation. The counsel subsequently withdrew the application to pursue legal avenues.

Additionally, the court examined a PIL regarding the stampede, which resulted in 18 fatalities due to overcrowding on Platform No. 16 during the peak Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. It called for the Railway Board to assess the situation and report by March 26, stressing possible negligence under Sections 57 and 147 of the Railways Act.

The Solicitor General assured the court of the Railway Board's cooperation on the matter, following a petition from Arth Vidhi, which argued for stricter enforcement of railway regulations to prevent overcrowding at such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)