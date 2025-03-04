Left Menu

Mannat Brar Leads Indian Team at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championships

Mannat Brar, a 17-year-old golfing sensation, is set to lead the Indian team at the 2025 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championships. She is joined by five other promising players from the Indian Golf Union. Mannat aims to enhance her amateur experience before transitioning to a professional career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Danang | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:24 IST
Mannat Brar

Seventeen-year-old golfing prodigy, Mannat Brar, is set to lead the Indian squad at the 2025 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Golf Championships. The top-tier competition emerges as a platform for amateur female golfers in the region, marking another career milestone for Brar.

Despite her youth, Mannat has amassed significant achievements, including becoming the first Indian to reach the R&A Girls' semi-finals last year in Yorkshire and reigning as the all-India Ladies champion. Her pathway includes appearances with top results in professional events on Indian soil.

The Indian team, comprising six talented golfers, is poised to shine. While three members feature as WAAP debutants, the rest carry prior experience, promising robust competition against Asia's elite. Mannat remains optimistic, eager to experience international courses before eventually turning professional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

