Historian David Syiemlieh Honored with Padma Shri for Literary Contributions

Renowned historian David Syiemlieh has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in recognition of his invaluable contributions to literature and education. His distinguished career includes serving as the former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and editing numerous scholarly books.

Syiemlieh's impact extends beyond scholarship; he is a former member of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in New Delhi and the former vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised Syiemlieh's achievements, stating, "This recognition is a testament to his invaluable contributions to literature, education, and the broader cultural landscape."

In addition to these roles, Syiemlieh was the honorary director of the Indian Council of Social Science Research–North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC). He has also shaped minds through his teachings on capitalism, imperialism, modern Indian history, and the history of Christianity at the North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

