Mahabir Nayak: Guardian of Jharkhand's Musical Legacy

Mahabir Nayak's dedication to preserving Jharkhand's music and culture has been rewarded with the Padma Shri award, a recognition of his extensive contributions.

Nayak, a veteran poet and songwriter in the Nagpuri language, has composed approximately 500 songs and documented over 1,000 folk songs.

At 82, his work continues to inspire the next generation, urging them to embrace and preserve their rich local heritage.

