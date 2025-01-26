Left Menu

Mahabir Nayak: Guardian of Jharkhand's Musical Legacy

Mahabir Nayak, awarded the Padma Shri for his role in preserving Jharkhand's music and culture, sees his hard work recognized. A prolific composer of around 500 songs and over 1000 documented folk songs, Nayak hopes this honor inspires others to protect the state's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:14 IST
Mahabir Nayak: Guardian of Jharkhand's Musical Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Mahabir Nayak's dedication to preserving Jharkhand's music and culture has been rewarded with the Padma Shri award, a recognition of his extensive contributions.

Nayak, a veteran poet and songwriter in the Nagpuri language, has composed approximately 500 songs and documented over 1,000 folk songs.

At 82, his work continues to inspire the next generation, urging them to embrace and preserve their rich local heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025