Mahabir Nayak: Guardian of Jharkhand's Musical Legacy
Mahabir Nayak, awarded the Padma Shri for his role in preserving Jharkhand's music and culture, sees his hard work recognized. A prolific composer of around 500 songs and over 1000 documented folk songs, Nayak hopes this honor inspires others to protect the state's cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahabir Nayak's dedication to preserving Jharkhand's music and culture has been rewarded with the Padma Shri award, a recognition of his extensive contributions.
Nayak, a veteran poet and songwriter in the Nagpuri language, has composed approximately 500 songs and documented over 1,000 folk songs.
At 82, his work continues to inspire the next generation, urging them to embrace and preserve their rich local heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement