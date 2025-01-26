Resplendent Republic: A Floral Celebration of India's Constitution

In a vibrant display of national pride and cultural heritage, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) showcased a flower tableau commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

The tableau, adorned with the Ashoka Chakra at its forefront, symbolized the 'wheel of time' and India's journey from past to present. Positioned behind the Chakra was the Constitution of India, reflecting a blend of historical significance and ongoing progress, themes also represented by Indonesia's participation with President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

This year marked the 76th Republic Day parade, featuring 31 tableaux highlighting military prowess and cultural richness, encapsulating a confluence of 'Virasat' (heritage) and 'Vikas' (progress).

(With inputs from agencies.)