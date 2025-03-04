Guilty Plea in Highland Park Parade Shooting

Robert Crimo III has pled guilty to murder in connection to the 2022 mass shooting that occurred during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Chicago's suburb. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left over 40 injured, local media reported on Monday.

The Chicago Tribune shared that Crimo entered his plea just before his trial was about to commence. The judge scheduled his sentencing hearing for April 23, where Crimo is expected to receive a life sentence under the law.

The incident unfolded as Crimo climbed onto the rooftop of a building in downtown Highland Park, opening fire on parade spectators and participants. Among the victims were a synagogue teacher, a Mexican grandfather, and the parents of a two-year-old child.

(With inputs from agencies.)