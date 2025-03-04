Left Menu

Guilty Plea in Highland Park Parade Shooting

Robert Crimo III pled guilty to the 2022 mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, resulting in seven deaths and 40 injuries. The sentencing, set for April 23, is expected to be life imprisonment, as Crimo conceded before his trial began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:35 IST
Guilty Plea in Highland Park Parade Shooting
murder

Robert Crimo III has pled guilty to murder in connection to the 2022 mass shooting that occurred during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Chicago's suburb. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left over 40 injured, local media reported on Monday.

The Chicago Tribune shared that Crimo entered his plea just before his trial was about to commence. The judge scheduled his sentencing hearing for April 23, where Crimo is expected to receive a life sentence under the law.

The incident unfolded as Crimo climbed onto the rooftop of a building in downtown Highland Park, opening fire on parade spectators and participants. Among the victims were a synagogue teacher, a Mexican grandfather, and the parents of a two-year-old child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025