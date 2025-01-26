Vibrant Republic Day Celebrations in Tamil Nadu: A Display of Culture and Unity

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi led the celebrations on the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag. The event featured a march past from Armed forces and police units, complemented by dynamic cultural presentations emphasizing the richness of Tamil language and heritage.

Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed awards across various categories, focusing on communal harmony and bravery. During the proceedings, an Indian Air Force chopper dropped flowers, as the Governor accepted the salute from contingents at the Marina beachfront near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

Stalin, in a message on social media platform 'X', emphasized the importance of the Constitution in ensuring justice and equality for all. The celebrations also included traditional and regional dances from across India, reflecting Tamil Nadu's cultural pride and diversity.

