India's Republic Day: A Tapestry of Cultural Pride and Progressive Promises

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with vibrant parades and significant announcements nationwide on Sunday. In Bihar, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan revealed plans to create 12 lakh government jobs and 34 lakh employment opportunities by year's end. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary reiterated the call for statehood restoration, stressing its importance for regional peace and development.

The cultural celebrations in Rajasthan saw Governor Haribhau Bagade and other dignitaries praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India as a global power. In Punjab, farmers held tractor parades, advocating for legal guarantees on minimum support prices. Various states highlighted their achievements, with Punjab and Haryana conducting parades and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Security incidents in Assam brought attention, with a loud sound reported in Guwahati, prompting police investigations. Meanwhile, Telangana focused on tech advancements, with investments generating thousands of jobs. The day emphasized India's socio-economic strides while addressing regional aspirations and concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)