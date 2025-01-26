Spirituality Meets Nationalism at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh festival seamlessly blended spirituality and nationalism with flag-hoisting ceremonies performed across akharas, Kalpvasi camps, and government offices.

In a moving gesture, 70-year-old Munni Devi from a Mirzapur old age home hoisted the national flag at the Social Welfare Department's camp, according to an official statement.

The Republic Day celebrations at Mahakumbh Nagar on the banks of the Sangam attracted a diverse audience, including ex-servicemen and elderly individuals from various old age homes. Following the flag hoisting, Sahaja Yoga Sanstha added to the event's spirited atmosphere with soulful bhajans, patriotic melodies, and yoga sessions.

To ensure that seniors from old age homes could participate in the spiritual gatherings without hindrance, the Social Welfare Department set up a 100-bed ashram in the Kumbh area. This facility has hosted 450 senior citizens from districts such as Mirzapur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lucknow, allowing them to enjoy the holy dip in the Sangam.

