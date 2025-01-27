Left Menu

Auschwitz Liberation: The Last Major Gathering of Survivors

The 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation by Soviet troops is marked with a significant ceremony. Survivors, world leaders, and royalty gather at the site, emphasizing remembrance and responsibility amidst rising far-right ideologies. Notable absences include Russian representatives due to the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oswego | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:08 IST
Auschwitz Liberation: The Last Major Gathering of Survivors
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

The poignant 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation by Soviet troops is marked on Monday at the historic site, seen as the last significant gathering for many survivors. Despite politicians not speaking, the event focuses on honoring those who endured the horrors.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's attendance underlines Germany's ongoing commitment to acknowledging past atrocities, even amid growing far-right sentiments. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Britain's King Charles III join the observances, underscoring an international commitment to remembrance.

Traditionally central to such events, Russian representatives are notably absent this year due to geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This shift reflects current international dynamics influencing historic commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025