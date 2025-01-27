Auschwitz Liberation: The Last Major Gathering of Survivors

The poignant 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation by Soviet troops is marked on Monday at the historic site, seen as the last significant gathering for many survivors. Despite politicians not speaking, the event focuses on honoring those who endured the horrors.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's attendance underlines Germany's ongoing commitment to acknowledging past atrocities, even amid growing far-right sentiments. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Britain's King Charles III join the observances, underscoring an international commitment to remembrance.

Traditionally central to such events, Russian representatives are notably absent this year due to geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This shift reflects current international dynamics influencing historic commemorations.

