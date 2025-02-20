Mysterious Objects in Poland: SpaceX Connection?
Unidentified objects have been discovered in northwestern Poland, prompting investigations into their origins. Local police are examining whether these objects are from Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, while cordoning off affected areas. The Polish space agency, POLSA, and other authorities are involved in the ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Unusual discoveries in northwestern Poland have sparked curiosity and concern. Police have reported finding unidentified objects, raising questions about their origin.
Authorities are investigating possible links to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as several similar items have been unearthed in the region recently. The most recent object was discovered in the town of Czersk.
Police spokesperson Magdalena Zblewska confirmed that the area is being secured as part of the investigation. The Polish space agency, POLSA, along with other government bodies, are participating in the analysis to solve the mystery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics
Mysterious Tiger Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation in Kerala
Internal Strife: FBI's Compliance and Investigation Challenges
FBI Agents Assured Job Security Amid Capitol Riot Investigation
Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation