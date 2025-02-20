Mysterious Objects in Poland: SpaceX Connection?

Unusual discoveries in northwestern Poland have sparked curiosity and concern. Police have reported finding unidentified objects, raising questions about their origin.

Authorities are investigating possible links to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as several similar items have been unearthed in the region recently. The most recent object was discovered in the town of Czersk.

Police spokesperson Magdalena Zblewska confirmed that the area is being secured as part of the investigation. The Polish space agency, POLSA, along with other government bodies, are participating in the analysis to solve the mystery.

